Mamta Kulkarni reveals shocking financial crisis

Former Bollywood star turned Hindu monk Mamta Kulkarni reveals being under severe financial crisis, as she addressed the allegations of paying INR10 crores to become the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara.

For the unversed, one of the top female stars of Bollywood in the 90s, with several commercially successful films to her credit, Mamta Kulkarni quit the film industry in the early 2000s, to settle abroad. However, following her disappearance for over two decades, the ‘Karan Arjun’ actor returned to India last year, after getting a clean chit from the Bombay High Court, in a drug smuggling case.

Kulkarni, who announced Sanyas after attending the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagarj this year, was appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara and adopted a new name Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri, however, only to be expelled days later, due to internal tensions within the community.

There were also allegations that the former actor paid INR10 crores to be given the title.

However, during her recent chat show appearance, she denied those claims, disclosing her shocking financial strain. Addressing the allegations, Kulkarni said, “Forget INR10 crore, I do not have even INR1 crore with me. The government has seized my bank accounts.”

“You don’t know how I am surviving. I have no money,” she furthered. “I had to borrow INR2 lacs from somebody to offer as dakshina to my guru when I was made Mahamandaleshwar.”

She also divulged, “Three of my apartments are in a state of disrepair, infested with termites because they have remained closed for the past 23 years. I cannot even begin to describe the financial crisis I am going through.”

