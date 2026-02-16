Mamta Mohandas gets candid about rushed marriage

South Indian actress and vocalist Mamta Mohandas recently shared a candid reflection on her past relationships, her brief marriage to Prajith Padmanabhan, and the challenges of dating while battling a serious illness.

During a podcast appearance for the jewelry firm Jos Alukkas, the Sivappathigaram star disclosed that she once dated an actor who concealed his engagement from her. She only discovered the truth a month later through the actor’s own brother, who informed her that the man was already committed. Mamta admitted she was devastated by the revelation, noting how “silly” it felt to have placed so much trust in him at the time.

Reflecting on the timeline of her life, the 41-year-old celebrity explained that her cancer diagnosis occurred before she had much experience with dating. She admitted to rushing into marriage with Bahrain-based businessman Prajith Padmanabhan in December 2011, just one year after starting her cancer treatment. She noted that this haste was driven by a desire to fulfill societal expectations of womanhood, despite her lack of practice in navigating romantic dynamics.

In addition to the actor, the Forensic actress mentioned dating another man whom she described as being “MIA” (missing in action) constantly. While she initially assumed her partners would treat her with more seriousness following her survival of cancer, she eventually realized she was simply too young and inexperienced to fully grasp the complexities of relationships.

Following her notable performance in the 2024 film Maharaja, Mamta Mohandas is now poised to appear in the upcoming thriller My Dear Sister.