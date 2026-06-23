Mamya Shajaffar, Arslan Butt resolve harassment row out of court

Mamya Shajaffar and Arslan Butt have reached an amicable settlement in their dispute over workplace harassment allegations, bringing an end to months of controversy and legal exchanges.

On Monday, June 22, both actors shared copies of a settlement agreement on their respective social media accounts, confirming that they had resolved their differences through mutual understanding and mediation.

Mamya Shajaffar and Arslan Butt controversy:

The controversy began in May when Shajaffar appeared on YouTube show Say It All with Iffat Omar, where she claimed that an individual identified only as “Arsalan” had made her feel uncomfortable on set.

She later clarified on social media that she was not referring to her College Gate co-star Arslan Khan. However, host Iffat Omar reportedly identified actor Arslan Butt as the person being discussed, linking him to the allegations.

In response, Butt served Shajaffar with a legal notice, describing her remarks as “false, baseless, malicious and defamatory”. He argued that the statements had caused him serious reputational damage, mental distress and public embarrassment.

The notice demanded that Shajaffar retract her allegations, remove defamatory content and issue an unconditional public apology.

Shajaffar subsequently sent a Rs1 billion counter-notice, calling Butt’s claims “false, misconceived” and accusing him of attempting to intimidate and silence her following what she described as repeated acts of harassment.

Settlement agreement:

According to the settlement agreement signed on June 19, both parties acknowledged that misunderstandings and disputes had arisen over personal statements, legal notices and complaints.

The document stated that they had voluntarily agreed to resolve the matter with the help of “respectable elders, well-wishers and mutual mediators”.

As part of the agreement, both actors agreed to put the issue of alleged workplace harassment behind them and declared the matter “amicably resolved”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Asad Butt (@arslanbuttofficial)

The document further clarified that the settlement should not be interpreted as an admission of guilt, liability or wrongdoing by either side. Both parties also agreed not to make any defamatory, hostile or adverse remarks against each other in the future and to cooperate in closing any complaints or proceedings initiated by either party.

Speaking to Images, Mamya Shajaffar said her ill health prevented her from attending court hearings, prompting her to opt for an out-of-court settlement. She added that director Meer Sikandar, who directed the drama Meesni starring both actors, played a key role in helping them reach a resolution.