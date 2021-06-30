Man, 90, awarded death sentence for shooting noisy children in street

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore has awarded the death sentence to a 90-year-old man who was found guilty of opening fire on children in the street who were being noisy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The additional and sessions’ judge Muhammad Saeed announced the verdict of a murder case of children who were killed for being noisy in street by the elderly man. The man, 90, Gama alias Gaman Masih has been awarded a death sentence and a Rs700,000 fine by the local court.

Due to his firing, a minor boy Nauraiz Masih had lost his life while his sister and mother sustained wounds.

‏The court pronounced 10-year imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine to the convict. A case had been registered against the convict at Nishtar Colony police station which stated the children turned noisy in a street while returning to their home from tuition.

The accused had first fought with them and later opened fire using a pump-action gun. After listening to the statements of the witnesses, the court pronounced death sentence to the man.