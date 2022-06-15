Man accused of raping foreign national in Islamabad arrested

ISLAMABAD: The federal police claimed to have arrested the man accused of raping a foreign national in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the accused – identified as Muhammad Safeer – worked as a security guard in a private company.

Giving details of the incident, the IG Islamabad said that the arrested accused raped the foreign national on June 6 and fled away. “A case was registered against the accused at Aabpara police station,” he added.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation. “The accused will be punished in the light of solid evidence”, IG Islamabad added.

The Islamabad police chief also lauded Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha and his team for arresting the accused within 10 days. “The team will rewarded for this great achievement”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a foreign woman was allegedly raped by a security guard, deployed for her security, in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area.

According to FIR registered with Abbpara police station, a security guard, who was deployed for the security of a foreign national woman, raped her and fled the scene.

Comments