Man allegedly calls wife to tell he drowned their toddler

The trial for a US man accused of killing his 17-month-old daughter in 2017 began on Monday.

According to Villages-News.com, police officers found Jeremy Main’s toddler, Makenzie Main, wearing a diaper, floating facedown in the bathtub of the family’s Lake County home in October 2017.

The horrid discovery was made after the toddler’s mother, Holly Farrington, telephoned 911 claiming that her husband admitted to killing their daughter. Holly was at work in Ocala when she received call from her husband.

“You’re going to have a bad day,” Jeremy Main told Farrington, according to the Daily Commercial.

“He went to telling me how he tried to kill himself. You know, he tried to kill himself like his dad, and that he’d tried to slit his wrists, but he was unsuccessful,” Farrington recalled in a deposition.

After killing her daughter, Jeremy allegedly reached Sumter County police’s substation and said, “I killed my daughter and failed to kill myself.” Police officers reportedly observed superficial cuts on Jeremy Main’s wrists when he turned himself in.

Authorities believe Jeremy Main killed his daughter to punish Farrington for seeking a divorce. Reports indicated that the couple got married in July 2015.

The man faces the death penalty if convicted of his daughter’s first-degree murder. Villages-News.com reported that his trial is expected to conclude by Friday.

