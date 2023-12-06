Man along with four friends rapes sister, kills her with axe

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Odisha state, where a man along with his four friends allegedly raped and murdered his sister.

According to the Indian media reports, the 25-year-old victim came to know about his brother’s affair with his sister-in-law. The woman told her brother to end this affair otherwise she would inform others.

As per Indian police officials, the victim went to a nearby forest to collect some leaves where the brother along with his four friends – under the influence of alcohol – raped her by taking turns and when the woman tried to fight back, they attacked her with an axe, strangled her to death.

Later, the brother filed a missing report of her sister on November 06. However, the police found the decomposed body of the woman in the forest on November 7.

The Indian police sent the body for a post-mortem examination where it was found that the girl was raped by multiple people before being murdered.

The police after cracking the case arrested the man and his friends.