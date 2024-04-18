Man arrested for ‘damaging’ newly constructed road in Karachi

KARACHI: The man allegedly involved in damaging the newly constructed road of DHA’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari by drifting was arrested by Karachi police officials, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Upon the complaint of the Cantonment Board, Clifton police reportedly arrested a man, a doctor by profession, and conducted raids to apprehend the other individual allegedly involved in the incident.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Asad Raza, stated that the individual responsible for drifting on the newly constructed road has been arrested and is under investigation.

He asserted that the police would soon arrest the other individual as no one is allowed to damage the city’s infrastructure.

“Those found involved in damaging the infrastructure will face the full extent of the law,” DIG added.

Meanwhile, Cantonment officials mentioned that the cost of repairing the newly constructed road of DHA’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari will be borne by the car owner.

It is pertinent to mention here that the road, constructed with modern infrastructure, was inaugurated a few days ago and was damaged by a youth engaging in drifting.

A case was registered by the Cantonment Board Clifton after videos of the drifting went viral on social media.