Saturday, September 24, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Nazir Shah

Man arrested for harassing Turkish vlogger in Karachi

test

KARACHI: The police on Friday arrested a man accused of harassing a Turkish vlogger in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which a man was seen harassing a foreigner at Empress Market who was making a vlog on Karachi’s historic market.

Police swung into action after the video went viral on social media and arrested the accused from Khudad Colony.

In a similar incident reported in February this year, four people were arrested by police in connection with a case involving harassment of two female foreigners.

Comments

Nazir Shah

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.