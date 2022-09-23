Man arrested for harassing Turkish vlogger in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Friday arrested a man accused of harassing a Turkish vlogger in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which a man was seen harassing a foreigner at Empress Market who was making a vlog on Karachi’s historic market.

Police swung into action after the video went viral on social media and arrested the accused from Khudad Colony.

ترکش ولاگر کو صدر میں مسلسل ہراساں کرنے والا خداداد کالونی کا رہائشی نکلا، پریڈی پولیس نے ملزم شعیب کو گرفتار کرلیا،ملزم کا سافٹ وئیر اپڈیٹ کیا جارہا ہے پہلے ملزم ٹائم پاس کرتا رہا اب خاتون کو اپنی بہن مان لیا ویلڈن پریڈی پولیس ویلڈن سندھ پولیس@KarachiPolice_ @DMCSindhPolice pic.twitter.com/D5J7OmCyQi — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) September 23, 2022

In a similar incident reported in February this year, four people were arrested by police in connection with a case involving harassment of two female foreigners.

