Man arrested for pranking Salman Khan in gangster Bishnoi’s name

Following the last weekend’s firing scare at Salman Khan’s Bandra home, Mumbai police arrested a Ghaziabad resident, for playing a prank on the Bollywood superstar, in his enemy, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Bandra police arrested Rohit Tyagi, 21, a BBA student from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly booking an online cab from Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy Apartment, in the name of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Reportedly, the driver of the cab reached the booking point, inquiring about Bishnoi, which alerted security guards and the police officials posted there.

“When the society security guard inquired with the cab driver, he told them that his cab was booked by someone and he was asked to pick up Lawrence Bishnoi from the Galaxy Apartment and take him to his destination,” an officer told the publication.

“We then with the help of the cab aggregator found the mobile number using which the cab was booked and picked up Rohit Tyagi from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh,” he affirmed. “We learned that Tyagi was a student of BBA and he had done it for fun as was playing a prank.”

“Tyagi was produced before a local court and we have got his police custody for two days,” said DCP Zone IX, Raj Tilak Roushan, adding that the police found nothing more apart from him playing a prank.

Earlier, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra last Sunday, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post.

Previously, Bishnoi had openly admitted to targeting Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

