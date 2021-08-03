Man arrested for ‘raping’ food delivery boy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of raping a “delivery boy” of an online food business after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his bail plea.

Ibrahim Khan, a student of the Islamic University Islamabad, was taken into custody on the premises of the high court after his pre-arrest bail was dismissed.

The victim, who is also a student, was subjected to sexual abuse at the university’s hostel.

Following the incident, a disciplinary committee of the varsity had expelled Ibrahim along with another student, named Mahmood, on June 18.

The delivery boy was sexually assaulted when he went to the hostel to deliver a food order.