Man arrested for stealing cigarettes worth Rs3.5mn

ALWAR: Indian police have claimed to have arrested a fugitive involved in stealing cigarettes worth Rs3.5 million in Rajasthan.

The arrest was made by the Alwar police in Rajasthan.

Detailing the arrest, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vijendar Singh said a complaint was registered by Subhash Chandar, a resident of Nasirabad Road, stating that cigarettes worth Rs3.5 million were stolen from his showroom located at Srinagar Road.

After registering the complaint, the police party swung into action and arrested Om Parkash, the accused involved in the cigarette stealing after the probe.

The man has confessed to his claim, the police said and added that further investigation into the matter was underway.

ASI Vijendar Singh said that so far five accused have been taken into custody in the cigarette stealing case.

Comments