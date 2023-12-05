20.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Man arrested for stealing shoes from mosques and selling them online  

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

OKARA: A man in Punjab’s Okara district was caught and beaten up by a crowd for allegedly stealing shoes from several mosques and selling them online, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Depalpur city of Okara district, wherein a group of citizens caught and beaten up a man – identified as Yasir – and later handed him over to police. The citizens also posted the videos of torture on the suspect on social media.

The police, in a statement, said the suspect’s mobile records confirmed his involvement in stealing footwear from mosques and selling them online. “The suspect steals branded shoes and sells them through WhatsApp,” they said.

The police further said that the suspect belongs to an influential family and is addicted to ice. Meanwhile, DPO Mansoor Aman took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.