Man attempts suicide after being demanded bribe for father’s dues

DADU: A man attempted suicide by trying to self-immolate himself in Dadu district of the Sindh province after the provincial education officials demanded a bribe from him for clearing his deceased father’s retirement dues, ARY NEWS reported.

However, a cop and passers-by foiled his suicide attempt before the Dadu Press Club.

Speaking after the attempt, he said that his father was a primary school teacher and died during his service. “I approached the education officials for the release of my father’s pension-related dues, however, the DEO primary schools and a taluqa official are demanding bribe for it,” he alleged.

He said that it has been 17 months since he was visiting different offices and was now tired of listening to the excuses from the officials. “We have nothing to eat at our home and therefore I decided to commit suicide,” he said.

Meanwhile, district education officer (DEO) primary schools refused to comment on the matter.

In a similar incident, a polio worker on Monday tried to commit suicide in Punjab’s Rojhan Tehsil after being unpaid for four months.

The incident occurred in union council Bangla Icha of Rojhan tehsil, where a polio worker climbed up a building of the provincial health department and tried to self immolate her.

The health officials immediately intervened in the matter and assured her of immediately clearing the four-month dues. The polio worker disembarked from the rooftop after the assurance.

