Man axed to death by sons over ‘loud music’

MIRPURKHAS: In a shocking incident, two young men have been arrested for killing their father over hearing ‘loud music’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident – a case of which has been registered – took place in Sindhri town of Mirpur Khas district.

The police said the father and sons were engaged in a heated argument over lowering sound of the music being played by the head of the family.

In a fit of rage, the two young boys attacked their father with an axe and rod, which resulted in killing of the victim.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the victim’s wife and the two sons – residents of Sindhri Town.