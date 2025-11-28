Man beaten by in-laws for stopping wife from making TikTok

CHUNIAN: A man was beaten by his in-laws for stopping his wife from making TikTok videos in Punjab’s Chunian, ARY News reported.

According to details, in Zaheerabad Colony, the in-laws allegedly entered the house and brutally attacked the man after he objected to his wife recording TikTok videos.

The incident’s footage has gone viral on social media, showing the suspects dragging Kamran into the street and beating him with punches, kicks, and sticks.

Kamran stated that his only fault was asking his wife not to make TikTok videos, after which she summoned her family members.

He alleged that his father-in-law, Anwar, along with accomplices, forcibly entered his home, subjected him to severe torture, and threatened to kill him.

After undergoing medical examination, Kamran submitted an application at the City Police Station for legal action.

Police have launched an investigation based on the video evidence and the complaint.

