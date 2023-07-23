Man beheads sister, walks to police station with severed head

An Indian man beheaded his sister over a ‘love affair’ and then took the “severe head” in a sack to the police station.

Riyaz, 22, killed his sister Aashifa, 18, in Fatehpur area in Uttar Pardesh’s Barabanki.

Riyaz allegedly behead his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the police station with her head in his hand when the police arrested him, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Mishra said.

Aashifa had recently eloped with her partner Chand Babu, a resident of the same village, Mr Mishra said.

However, the police recovered Aashifa a few days later and sent Babu to jail based on a complaint filed by the woman’s family members, he added.

A police team reached the location where the woman was beheaded and sent the body for an autopsy after collecting the required evidence, the ASP said.

According to locals, Riyaz was opposed to his sister’s relationship and the two often quarrelled over the issue, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the ASP said.