WATCH: Man captures moment tornado devastated his home in chilling video

A man in New Jersey, United States captured moment when tornado devastated his home in a chilling video.

Mark Kobylinski inadvertently created a chilling home-movie model of the 1996 cult movie when an EF-3 tornado ripped by means of Mullica Hill, NJ, final week, making good on Hurricane Ida’s promise to wreak havoc on the northeast US.

The ensuing now-viral video, originally posted in its full 3-minute kind on Facebook, has racked up 1.2 million views and greater than 10,000 likes as of Wednesday.

“Long video but shows the Mullica Hill tornado [making a] direct hit on our home,” Kobylinski, 51, captioned the clip of an ominous cloud approaching — after which thrashing — his home. “Incredible damage. Our neighborhood has been devastated but everyone is safe!”

Pitman, NJ, resident Kobylinski sought refuge with the household canine in the basement when the winds reached “sounds like a freight train” ranges.

“Holy s–t, s–t, f–k,” he will be heard saying in pitch blackness, his voice rising a number of octaves in worry as he tries to wrangle his unruly pup to security. Gasping for air, Kobylinski utters one final, “Holy s–t,” earlier than he comes out of the basement to survey the harm.

The EF-3 tornado was amongst seven tornados that minimize a devastating path by means of New Jersey, Insider reported. It flattened a number of houses in Mullica Hill neighborhoods, the native ABC TV news outlet reported, and practically decimated one of many NJ’s largest dairy farms, shredding silos and trapping lots of of cows.