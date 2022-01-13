WATCH: Man carries giant python on his shoulders

People are usually frightened of snakes but there are few people who have the guts to touch them. One such video of a man wherein he can be seen carrying a giant python on his shoulder is making rounds on the internet.

The spine-chilling video posted by the user @hepgul5 on Instagram has left netizens in shock. The clip was shot possibly at a zoo.

The person recording the video was at a safe distance due to the snake’s giant body. The zookeeper carries the python on his shoulder as if it’s his daily routine.

Shared on January 7, the video has amassed over 8,400 likes and has been viewed more than 2.7 lakh times.

