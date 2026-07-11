DI KHAN: Police rescued an elderly man who was confined and chained to a wooden bed (charpai) by his two sons over a property dispute in the Kot Jai area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), officials said on Saturday.

According to SP Paharpur Division Iqbal Khan Baloch, police received a complaint from the victim’s daughter, who informed authorities that her father, identified as Allah Yar, had been unlawfully confined inside his home by his sons.

Acting on the information, police raided the house in Kot Jai and recovered the elderly man from a dark room, where he had been tied with chains and ropes for the past five days.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, identified as Habibullah and Shoaib, were allegedly pressuring their father to transfer his land into their names.

The dispute reportedly arose after the elderly man expressed his intention to give his daughters a share in the family property.

Police have registered a case against both suspects at Paharpur Police Station and launched raids to arrest them.

The rescued man was shifted to safety, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

Widow, two daughters win inheritance case after 71-year legal battle

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan restored the inheritance rights of a widow and her two daughters after a 71-year legal battle, ruling that women cannot be deprived of their lawful share in property on the basis of an unproven oral gift.

In a landmark judgment, a two-member bench comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad set aside the decisions of the trial court, the appellate court and the Lahore High Court, all of which had ruled against the female heirs.

The Supreme Court declared the mutation dated April 17, 1955, and all subsequent transactions based on it as illegal, void and ineffective against the inheritance rights of the petitioners.

The court held that the petitioners are entitled to their respective shares in the estate of Roshan son of Bora in accordance with the applicable law of inheritance. It also directed the revenue authorities to correct the revenue record and undertake the determination and separation of the petitioners’ shares in accordance with the law.