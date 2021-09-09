Man rides with 12 children on motorcycle, video goes viral

An unsettling video of a man carrying 12 children on his motorcycle is making rounds.

In this disturbing video shown on ARY News show Bakhabar Savera, we can see the unidentified man riding a motorcycle with speed. The children were sitting and hanging from all sides of the bike.

In Pakistan, such incidents are taking place. There have been stories where people have lost their lives for earning fame on social media. Whether it be of doing harm to themselves or performing dangerous stunts on cars and motorcycles.

Read More: Motorcycle stuntman dies while attempting to break a world record

The people, in their comments, have not welcomed the gesture and said that safety precautions must be taken while riding vehicles.

A local said that that the youngster nowadays ride motorcycles with three pillions, while another said that it is unlawful to carry more than two people at a single time.

A motorcycle rider said it is dangerous and harmful to drive with more than three passengers.

A man said that motorcycles get overloaded when more than two people are travelling on it, while another local said that two children apart from a man and woman should travel.