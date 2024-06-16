Man chops off donkey’s leg in Hyderabad

After a man chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging in his field, another individual, in a fit of anger, cut off the leg of a donkey in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, another animal was brutalized in Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh, where the owner cut off the leg of another donkey over a dispute with the other donkey cart driver.

In this regard, the police stated that the incident took place yesterday in Seri village. The accused, who drives a donkey cart, tortured the donkey following a dispute along the way.

The accused, Mir Rind, was arrested and sent to jail on a court order.

It is pertinent to mention here that the leg of a camel was cut off by influential persons in Sanghar area of ​​Sindh yesterday, but the police instead of registering a case against the influential person, registered a case against unidentified persons.

Later Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the matter while the police registered a case and detained five individuals allegedly involved in the crime.