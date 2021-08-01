Sunday, August 1, 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Man lights up cigarette mid-flight, infuriating passengers   

A video of a man lighting a cigarette on a flight has gone viral on social media, showing how his act infuriated other co-passengers.

The incident occurred during a US flight travelling to Minnesota and the episode was filmed by a woman who was sitting in his row.


The video showed the man lighting up the cigarette, despite the concerned faces of passengers and getting comfortable on his seat before closing his eyes.

It shows a passenger alerting the flight attendant of the entire episode, who then approached the man lying half-awake on his seat and snatching a cigarette from him and putting it on the seat tray.

Read More: PASSENGER CAUGHT SMOKING ON-BOARD PIA FLIGHT

The report claimed that the man was later arrested.

