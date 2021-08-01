WATCH: Man lights up cigarette mid-flight, infuriating passengers   

A video of a man lighting a cigarette on a flight has gone viral on social media, showing how his act infuriated other co-passengers.
The incident occurred during a US flight travelling to Minnesota and the episode was filmed by a woman who was sitting in his row.
The video showed the man lighting up the cigarette, despite the concerned faces of passengers and getting comfortable on his seat before closing his eyes.
It shows a passenger alerting the flight attendant of the entire episode, who then approached the man lying half-awake on his seat and snatching a cigarette from him and putting it on the seat tray.
The report claimed that the man was later arrested.