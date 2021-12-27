WATCH: Man climbs 100 stairs in 53 seconds with brother balanced on head

Vietnamese brothers reclaimed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs with the other balanced on his head in just 53 seconds.

The stunt was performed outside a Spanish cathedral.

The circus-performing brothers, Giang Quoc Co, 37, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 32, had set a record earlier in the same venue in December 2016 by climbing 90 steps in 52 seconds and this year they climbed 100 steps in 53 seconds.

“Today, we are feeling wonderful. We are feeling amazing, because now we have climbed 100 steps within 53 seconds and I did not imagine in my mind…I hope everybody will remember this day,” one of them was heard saying in a video shared by Sputnik Việt Nam.

10 more steps were set up for their stunt as the cathedral had only 90 steps. “The new steps have a different height and material compared to the 90 existing ones. We did not have the chance to practise on these 10 steps in advance,” Giang Quoc Co said. The duo’s 2016 record was reportedly broken in 2018, when Peruvian acrobats Pablo Nonato Panduro and Joel Yaicate Saavedra scaled 91 stairs. In December 2018, the brothers accomplished another feat. They had set a new record for the fastest time to descend and ascend ten stairs while balancing a person on the head (blindfolded), as per Guinness World Records website

