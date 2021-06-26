Man climbs up huge tree to avoid receiving COVID-19 jab

NEW DELHI: In a bid to avoid receiving COVID-19 vaccine, a villager climbed up a huge tree and refused to come down until the vaccination camp for the day was over in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

According to the details, a health department team reached Patankalan village of Rajgarh district to conduct a COVID vaccination camp. All the villagers were called to the vaccination centre.

Kanwarlal, a resident of the village, also arrived at the centre but on seeing the vaccines being administered to people, he refused to take the jab.

Meanwhile, he climbed the tree near the vaccination centre and stayed there till the vaccination camp for the day was over. Even though his wife agreed to take the vaccine, he took her Aadhar card with him to ensure she remained unvaccinated as well, India Today reported.

After being informed, medical officer Dr Rajiv visited the village and counselled Kanwarlal. After counselling, the man’s fear has been wiped away.