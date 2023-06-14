Man commits suicide after killing brother-in-law over ‘land dispute’

In a tragic accident, a 39-year-old man committed suicide after killing his 36-year-old brother-in-law over an ‘old land and money’ dispute.

The incident took place in Lohta area of India’s Mirzapur district, wherein a 39-year-old man – identified as Dinesh Sharma alias Pintu – shot himself after killing his brother-in-law Gopalji.

In a statement, Indian Police Officer Amit Kumar said that Dinesh opened fire on Gopalji at latter’s residence in Bakharia village and fled the scene.

Upon reaching Bankat village of Lohta area, Dinesh shot himself with his “licensed 12 bore repeater gun and died on the spot”, the police officer added.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a repeater gun, 17 live cartridges and empty shells from the site in Bankat where Dinesh had committed suicide. Both the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

During initial investigation, it had come to light that Dinesh was married to Copalji’s sister several years ago. Dinesh had an old land and monetary dispute with his in-laws and in the same dispute he had a brawl with his father-in-law Rajesh after which he opened indiscriminate fire on Gopalji.

On Tuesday morning, Dinesh had reached his in-laws place on motorcycle with his repeater gun. While discussing the issues of dispute, Dinesh started quarrelling with Rajesh. When Gopalji intervened and tried to pacify the situation Dinesh opened indiscriminate firing in which Gopalji suffered several bullet injuries.

Hearing the sound of firing, the villagers ran towards the place of Rajesh, however, before they could reach there Dinesh had fled the scene. The family members of Rajesh and the villagers immediately rushed Gopalji to the Trauma Centre.

Meanwhile, after travelling a few kilometres Dinesh stopped and shot himself in head and died on the spot.