Man commits suicide after killing four children

BANNU: In a horrific incident, a man in Bannu committed suicide after killing his four children due to ‘financial crisis’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident was reported in Bannu’s Domail area, wherein the man – identified as Kaleemullah – allegedly killed his four children and committed suicide.

In a statement, Kaleemullah’s brother said that the man had no enmity with anyone, adding that he used to run a tyre puncture shop and was mentally disturbed due to the ‘financial crisis’.

Meanwhile, police officials have recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the crime scene.

The police have registered a case against the deceased husband under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In the FIR, his wife claimed that Kaleemullah was mentally unstable and was taking medication.

