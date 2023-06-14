Man commits suicide after slitting throat of wife, daughters

A terrifying incident took place in the Khagaria district of India’s Bihar state in which a man committed suicide after slitting the throat of his wife and three daughters, whereas, his two sons managed to save their lives by running away from the scene.

The incident took place in a suburban village of the Khagaria district on Wednesday in which four members of a family were killed. The man hanged himself to death after killing his wife and teenage daughters.

After receiving information, police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. The slain woman was identified as 32-year-old Pooja Devi, 18-year-old Saman Kumari, 16-year-old Anchal Kumari and 15-year-old Roshani Kumari.

Reportedly, 40-year-old Munna Yadav was an accused in a murder case and was under pressure from his wife to surrender to the police. This used to cause frequent disputes between the husband and the wife.

After another fight, the man killed his wife and teenage daughters and later committed suicide by hanging himself early Wednesday morning.

When Yadav was committing the brutal murders, his two sons were sleeping on the roof. After getting awake, they ran away from the house after watching the terrifying situation.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation to ascertain the motives behind the murders.