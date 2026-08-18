Man commits suicide after killing wife, in-laws in Lahore

LAHORE: A man allegedly killed his wife and three in-laws before pumping bullet in his head in Lahore’s Chohang area on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials said that the incident took place in Barkat Colony of Chohang area when Imran Shaukat 25, arrived at his in-laws’ home and demanded his estranged wife Samia, who was staying with her family, to return home.

Police said that Imran had married Samia around six months ago. She had returned to her family following dispute with her husband.

Accused Imran Shaukat was carrying a rifle with him during his visit to the in-laws home.

The suspect pumped bullet to his wife’s head after she refused to accompany him, police said. He allegedly opened fire at his father in-law, Ali Khan, mother in-law, Shamaila and brother in-law, Zeeshan killing all of them during the feud.

The accused commit suicide after shooting his wife’s family, according to police.

Police reached to the crime scene after the incident and shifted bodies to Jinnah Hospital Lahore for post-mortem formalities.