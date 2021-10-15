Australian man gets compensation for falling down from banana tree

A company in Australia had to pay compensation of more than $500,000 to its employee after he fell down a banana tree and suffered serious injuries.

A foreign news agency mentioned that the incident happened on a farm located near Cooktown. The man, identified as Jaime Longbottom, was working as a labourer and his job responsibility was to pluck bananas from the trees.

He was picking bananas and fell down. Moreover, he sustained injuries when the tree fell on him as well. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

He could not come for work due to the extent of his injuries.

He filed a legal case against the owner and claimed compensation for his injuries caused by the negligence of the company.

The court’s decision went in Longbottom’s and, as the result, got $502,740 as compensation.

“Jamie had fallen with 70 kg of bananas and he was unable to do any kind of physical labour after the accident,” the order read. “He was not trained properly by the company.”

It added: “If the company had given proper training, the accident could have been prevented. The company will pay an amount of $502,740 as compensation to Jaime.”

Compensation for the wrong haircut

A hotel in India’s capital Delhi will be paying millions of rupees in compensation to a model for giving her a wrong haircut as per judicial commission orders.

It was reported that she went to the salon in ITC Maurya hotel back in 2018 and asked for her hair to have long flicks which covers her face in the front and at the back along with four-inch straight hair trimmed from the bottom.

They did not follow her instructions and cut her hair more than she had asked for.

She raised the matter with the management who offered a free of cost hair treatment. It proved to be a case of medical negligence as it burned her scalp and caused severe irritation.

