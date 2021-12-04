Man cons healthcare using fake arm for Covid jab and its certificate

ROME: To get his necessary vaccination certificate, a suspicious Italian man that is against getting the COVID-19 jab, used a fake arm to con authorities. In his 50s, this man from Biella, northwest Italy, tried his luck with a silicone arm.

Exhibiting a silicone mould in place of what was supposed to be his limb, the man showed up in the health facility for the jab covering having covered his real arm.

He thought his con attempt would play out fine but a nurse thwarted it as she observed upon rolling up his sleeves that the skin was “rubbery and cold”, and its color “too light”.

However, when made out, the man cajoled the nurse to look the other way on his trick, but she reported him to authorities, noted Italian newspaper la Repubblica. They are now probing it.

“The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity,” the Piedmont regional government’s head, Albert Cirio, wrote on Facebook.

The incident was “unacceptable faced with the sacrifice that our entire community has paid during the pandemic, in terms of human lives, the social and economic cost”, the FB post added.

Dengue Fever claims three more lives in Punjab, 73 new cases

Reportedly a health worker, the alleged con has now been suspended from the job as he had not been vaccinated.

It is mandatory to get vaccinated for all healthcare workers across Italy.

The country has tightened rules for those who are not been vaccinated.

You need a Covid “super green pass” to stay working in Italy that is only available to those who have either been vaccinated or have recently recovered from the respiratory virus. You need the pass to board train, go to cinemas, dine in restaurants, and to work out at gyms and swimming pools.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!