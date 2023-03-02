Man cuts own tongue off after being scolded by wife

FAISALABAD: A man from Faisalabad cut his own tongue off after being scolded by his outrageous wife who threatened to leave him, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in Faisalabad’s Babar Colony where a 40-year-old man namely Zaman Khan reached his in-laws’ home to appease his wife. The wife of Zaman Khan returned to her parent’s home after having a fight with him.

When Khan reached the inlaws’ residence, his wife refused to go with him. After having some arguments, Khan’s wife set a condition that he will keep quiet and calm then she would think about returning to his home.

The man later picked up a scissor and cut his own tongue off to appease his wife. The affected man was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical assistance where he was arrested by the police.

In his statement to the police, Zaman Khan said that he cut his own tongue off by himself. However, police launched an investigation into the incident.

