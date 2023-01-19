VIDEO: Man dancing at wedding collapses, dies

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident caught on camera, a 32-year-old man passed away while dancing at a marriage ceremony in India.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Tuesday night. Reports say the man suffered a heart attack.

According to the Indian media report, Abhay Sachan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, had come to Rewa for the wedding.

The video shows Sachan falling down while dancing with a group, surrounded by a band beating drums.

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The family is devastated. They said the wedding ceremony has turned into mourning.

