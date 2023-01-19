Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

VIDEO: Man dancing at wedding collapses, dies

test

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident caught on camera, a 32-year-old man passed away while dancing at a marriage ceremony in India. 

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Tuesday night. Reports say the man suffered a heart attack.

According to the Indian media report, Abhay Sachan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, had come to Rewa for the wedding.

The video shows Sachan falling down while dancing with a group, surrounded by a band beating drums.

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The family is devastated. They said the wedding ceremony has turned into mourning.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.