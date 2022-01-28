Man deceives scammer posing as stepdaughter with one question  

A man was able to deceive a scammer who wanted him to transfer 900 Pounds while posing as his stepdaughter after he asked a simple question.

The chat between the scammer and the man, who showed the presence of mind, has now been shared on social media and has become a major hit.

The man identified as Michael Griffiths received some messages from a person who asked him for cash after posing as his stepdaughter.

The chat began with the scammer posing as Sophie, Michael’s stepdaughter, saying she had lost her phone and was using ad ‘old number’. It didn’t take long before the person started asking for money from Michael.

After asking for £900, the scammer was taken aback when Michael asked if her stepdaughter’s mother should call the ‘lost phone’ in order to locate it. To this, the scammer said the ‘battery is dead’ and the phone can’t ring as it’s very old.

After telling the scamster he can only transfer £400, Michael asked: “What’s your middle name Soph?” When the scammer replied ‘why?’, Michael wrote: “So I know it’s you Soph.” At this point, the person stopped replying.

WhatsApp scams have seen a massive surge in the past few years and scammers now have the potential of stealing your personal information and bank balance in just a few seconds.

Due to this, authorities and private companies put out advisories on a regular basis to alert mobile phone users about cybercriminals.

