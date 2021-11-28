Man dies after kite string slits his throat in Lahore

LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident, a youth on Sunday lost his life due to loss of blood after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred at Shalimar Road in Lahore, where a motorcyclist named Asad, 23, lost his life after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat.

The deceased was working in a shopping mall, the incident occurred when he was returning home from his job. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the matter and has sought a report from the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

Kite flying is continuing despite the ban across the province, especially on Fridays and Sundays.

The citizens have urged the concerned authorities to strictly implement the ban on kite flying so road accidents and loss of human lives can be avoided.

Earlier, the CCPO Lahore after taking notice of the increasing incidents of kite flying in the city had made it clear that there is a ban on kite flying and action would be taken against the concerned SHO, where the kite flying is reported.

