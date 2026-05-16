Man dies after shark attacks him in front of a friend in Australia

A spear fisherman died this morning after being mauled by a shark in front of his friend off the Australian coast.

The unnamed 38-year-old man was fishing in Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island, Western Australia, when the shark struck.

It is not known what type of shark it was, although the death represents the country’s second fatal shark attack this year.

After being taken out of the water in the popular tourist destination, the man was rushed to the hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a 16ft (5m) shark near the reef at around 10am local time, according to coastal safety and rescue organisation Surf Life Saving WA (SLSWA).

In a statement following the tragedy, the state’s government said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) was assisting the police with ‘a serious shark bite’.

It urged the public to take ‘additional caution’ when entering the water around the reef and bay.

Surfers were also advised to follow any beach closures that local authorities often put in place following shark bites.

The attack happened 19.2 miles (32km) west of the state’s capital, Perth, police said.

It came two months after a 12-year-old boy was killed by a shark while swimming with his friends in Sydney Harbour.

Nico Antic was with a group of friends who were jumping into the sea from rocks in Vaucluse, around five miles (8km) from the city’s business district.

The attack left the schoolboy with severe injuries to both legs and he could not be saved despite being rushed to the hospital.