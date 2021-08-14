Man dies after helicopter blade falls on his head during test fly 

A man died after a helicopter he built developed a glitch during the test fly in Maharashtra, India.

The horrific incident took place in Maharashtra’s Fulsavangi village, where one of the blades of the helicopter fell on the head of the man, during the trial run.

Employed in welding and fabrication works in Fulsawangi, Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim was a Class 8 dropout and interested in aerodynamics.

He was also working on creating his own ‘Munna Helicopter’ for the last two years. While testing the helicopter in his workshop, the incident took place on August 10.

The helicopter developed a glitch while testing the machine in the video, and one of the blades fell on his head. The injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he died during the treatment.

According to a report, he desired to build the helicopter in just Rs 30 lakh so that even an ordinary person can buy one. Also used Maruti 800 car engine to build the machine. However, during testing helicopter’s rotor blade tore off and hit him.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.