Man dies while trying to buy cheap flour in Mirpur Khas

A tragic incident took place in the Mirpur Khas district where a person lost his life trying to buy subsidized flour, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As flour prices touched record highs, the Sindh food department set up a remote stall to facilitate the downtrodden people by selling flour at the subsidized rate in Mirpur Khas, during which a person named Harseng Kolhi died due to a stampede while trying to buy subsidised flour.

According to details, the heirs of Harseng Kolhi staged a protest by placing the dead body on the road.

District Commissioner (DC) of Mirpur reached the spot and assured to fulfill the demands of the locals over which the parents of the victim ended the protest and shifted the body to Civil Hospital by ambulance.

Yesterday, the prices of flour touched record highs, selling between Rs. 150 to 160 per kg in several cities due to the worse flour crisis because of the shortage of wheat in Punjab.

The flour price drastically increased by Rs. 20 per kg, forcing citizens to stand in long queues at designated utility stores to buy subsidised flour.

The price of flour In Faisalabad has become Rs 145 per kg after the raise of Rs 20 per kg, however in Lahore, flour is selling at Rs 150, similarly, in Sukkur Rs 125 per kg, and the cost per kg flour in Karachi is between Rs 150 to 160 per kg.

Due to the suspension of wheat supply from Punjab, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour in Peshawar has increased to Rs 3,000. Despite the wheat price fixed at Rs 3,000 per maund, the Punjab government supplied wheat to flour mills at Rs 2,200 per maund.

