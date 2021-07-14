WATCH: Man discovers abandoned railway after finding secret stairway under his house

A man named Steven and his cousin discovered a secret stairway leading to an abandoned railway 30ft beneath their house.

According to reports, Steven and his cousin were exploring a pitch-black cave hidden 30-foot beneath their house.

They felt surprised after finding a secret staircase under the basement of the house while his cousin, Maya, started filming the discovery for TikTok.

They discovered an abandoned railway under his home after going inside by opening the door with a warning sign, “Enter cave at your own risk.”

Steve was heard saying while slowly walking down the stairs, “I think it’s like a safe place, the underground railroad is like 30ft underground.” His cousin said, “I don’t want to go down there, are there any ghosts?”

The man used the phone torch and told his cousin that the cave is made of bricked walls with railroad tracks in between. Steve was then seen describing different bricks he saw inside the abandoned railway in a follow-up video. The cave led to a tunnel that was blocked at the end with a street over it.