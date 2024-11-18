Man discovers hidden Elon Musk quote inside edible packaging

An unsuspecting buyer had a unique surprise when he stumbled upon a quote by social media platform X (Twitter) boss, Elon Musk cleverly tucked inside the packaging of his edibles.

The man, known as Gali on social media platform X, shared a photo of the quote, which read: “Life is too short for long-term grudges – Elon Musk.” The post quickly caught the billionaire entrepreneur’s attention.

“The edibles I bought have an @elonmusk quote inside,” Gali captioned the post, sparking a wave of reactions online.

The X, boss, known for his active engagement with fans, replied with a succinct but affirming, “True.”

Social media users were equally entertained, with one commenting, “Only Elon Musk could make edibles even more interesting,” while another joked, “The quote is cool, but that edible looks juicy.”

This quirky interaction highlights Musk’s influence, extending even to unexpected places—like edible packaging.