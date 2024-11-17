Brazil’s first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 event

web analytics
Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, swore at billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event at which she spoke about the need to regulate social media to rein in misinformation.

A ship’s horn sounded as Janja Lula da Silva spoke and she joked, “I think it’s Elon Musk,” before adding, “I’m not afraid of you, f–k you, Elon Musk.”

Musk, owner of social network X, reacted to a video of her remarks by posting a laughing out loud emoji graphic.

Read More: Judge orders Elon Musk to court over $1 million giveaway in US election

In another post, Musk added, “They are going to lose the next election,” in a reference to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil’s first lady spoke at an event ahead of the Rio de Janeiro summit of the G20 group of largest nations set for Monday and Tuesday.

Musk’s social messaging network was suspended in Brazil for a month this year for failing to name a legal representative in the country and ignoring court orders to block accounts accused of spreading “fake news” and hate messages.

