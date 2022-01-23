Viral video: Man drops to knees seeing restaurant closed during snowstorm

A video of a man falling to his knees after finding the restaurant closed during a snowstorm in Canada has gone viral on social media.

The video was captured in Toronto, Canada.

The man crossed the snow to his knees to get to the restaurant in Scarborough. However, food services were closed for hours due to a heavy snowstorm and he fell to his knees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicey’s Eatery (@niceys.eatery)

The frustrated man got up after a few seconds and walked back to his head down in sheer disappointment.

“To our loyal customer, we don’t know who you are but we will be looking out for you. We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon. Whatever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us,” the eatery wrote while sharing the CCTV footage on Instagram.

The video is making rounds on social media and has garnered more than 28,000 views. Many netizens realised the pain of the man after seeing the video.

Comments