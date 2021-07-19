WATCH: Man narrowly escapes death after train driver applies emergency brakes

MUMBAI: An elderly Indian man narrowly escaped death after the driver of a local train in Mumbai applied emergency brakes in the nick of the time.

The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Kalyan area when the man was trying to cross the railway track. A video of the senior citizen being rescued from under the train has gone viral and is being circulated on social media platforms.

The incident took place around 12.45 pm on Sunday when the train started from platform no. 4 of the Kalyan railway station in neighbouring Thane district. Hari Shankar (70), who was crossing the track at that time, fell and got stuck under the train, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

#WATCH | A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after a locomotive train in Mumbai’s Kalyan area applied emergency brakes to save the man as he was crossing the tracks. pic.twitter.com/RwXksT3TCM — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar then shouted to caution loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G. The two loco pilots immediately applied emergency brakes and pulled up the elderly man from under the train, the release said.