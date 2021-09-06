Viral video: Man’s narrow escape as Hurricane Ida flood destroys home

A video of a man narrowly avoiding disaster as a flood, caused by Hurricane Ida, destroys his home.

The security footage taken from a home in New Jersey shows him walking inside his property. He disappears seconds before floodwater rushes, causing a wall to collapse and sending debris everywhere.

Floodwaters from Ida cause a basement wall to collapse in Cranford, NJ.

The family was downstairs trying to clean up when the wall suddenly gave way and several feet of water came pouring in. https://t.co/pZxDdqQ58w#ida #flooded #cranfordnj #nj

Credit: Janice Valle pic.twitter.com/oExf4OpMiS — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) September 4, 2021

He managed to make high ground without any injury.

His mother Janice Valle, speaking with a foreign news agency, said that she and one of her sons were trapped while emptying water from their home.

‘My son called his father to say goodbye to him, he thought he was going to die,’ she said.

Janice was relieved as her sons survived the ordeal. She managed to escape as well after her husband pulled her after opening a window.

She has said that they will live differently and enjoy things in life to the fullest, adding “everyday is precious.”

Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the US Gulf Coast, could become the costliest weather disaster on record, the United Nations had said, hailing though that prevention measures had dramatically limited casualties.

The country has seen power outages in the affected states while many transportation services have been suspended.

Earlier, scary scenes were witnessed when subway trains and their stations in New York got submerged in floodwater as it came rushing inside.