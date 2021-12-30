VIDEO: Man comes face-to-face with great white shark

An incredible video showing a man coming face-to-face with a great white shark has gone viral on social media platforms.

A spearfisherman named David Scherrer managed to capture stunning shark footage while diving in the waters off the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

He was diving with a speargun in his hand. What he felt at that moment when he came head-to-head- with a great white shark, cannot be described. But what he saw is now viral content.

David Scherrer was seemingly ready to defend himself against an attack as he is seen pointing his speargun towards the predator.

He held the speargun up until the shark was almost dangerously close to him. Luckily for him, the shark had other plans and swam away.

A shot of the face-to-face encounter was posted by Scherrer on his Instagram account. He wrote: “Well that was kinda gnarly!”

The creature was reportedly spotted near the Neptune Islands in South Australia, an area known to be populated by more than 1,000 great white sharks.

