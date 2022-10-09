Man finds glass shards in pizza, shares pictures online

A Mumbai resident took to his Twitter to share pictures of glass shards which were allegedly found in a pizza that he had ordered.

The customer, Arun Kolluri, while sharing the pictures questioned the quality of the food sold by the pizza outlet. He also tagged the Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle while sharing his complaint.

In a tweet, Arun said that he discovered two to three glass pieces in a pizza that he had ordered online.

Following this, the pizza company ordered a probe into the incident.

2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino’s @MumbaiPolice @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/Ir1r05pDQk — AK (@kolluri_arun) October 8, 2022

The company also contacted the aggrieved customer to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication.

Comments