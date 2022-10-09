Sunday, October 9, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Man finds glass shards in pizza, shares pictures online

test

A Mumbai resident took to his Twitter to share pictures of glass shards which were allegedly found in a pizza that he had ordered.

The customer, Arun Kolluri, while sharing the pictures questioned the quality of the food sold by the pizza outlet. He also tagged the Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle while sharing his complaint.

In a tweet, Arun said that he discovered two to three glass pieces in a pizza that he had ordered online.

Following this, the pizza company ordered a probe into the incident.

The company also contacted the aggrieved customer to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.