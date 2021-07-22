Man flees COVID-19 quarantine using bed sheets tied from fourth floor

SYDNEY: In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old Australian man placed under COVID-19 quarantine in a hotel room has allegedly escaped. This incident was reported from Perth in Western Australia.

Police allege the man made a makeshift rope by tying together bed sheets, and then exited via the window.

The man reportedly arrived in Perth on an interstate flight from Brisbane, however, he didn’t meet the exemption requirements needed to enter the state and was told to leave Western Australia within 48 hours and was sent to a quarantine hotel overnight. But, the man made a getaway after midnight and escaped the hotel.

The incident happened at a time when Australia faces its biggest lockdown as it struggles to contain a local outbreak of the Delta variant that began on June 16.

Now, each week, hundreds of cases are being reported in New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, and South Australia. And, nearly half of Australia’s 26 million population residing in these three states are now under lockdown to stop the spread.