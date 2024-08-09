Man held for sexually abusing dead women in Karachi graveyards

KARACHI: A suspect has been arrested who ‘confessed’ to desecrating graves and sexually abusing dead women at cemeteries in Karachi, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police, the suspect confessed to having desecrated four graves of women and subjected dead bodies to sexual abuse.

The suspect, who was arrested from Bagh Korangi Cemetery, confessed to the crime, revealing a shocking tale of sexual abuse and desecration of female graves, the police added.

The investigators maintained that the suspect used to target fresh graves of women, exhume bodies, and commit sexual abuse.

The suspect was previously caught by locals from a graveyard in Korangi No.01 in 2016. A case has been registered at Awami Colony Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 22, a shocking incident was reported from Lahore where a body of a three-month-old child went missing from the grave hours after the burial

The horrific incident occurred in Lahore’s Miani Sahib Graveyard where the dead body of a three-month-old child was buried by his family but it went missing a few hours later.

The child’s father, Abdul Rahman, discovered the body missing from the grave the next day, finding the shroud outside.

He then informed the police that arrested three individuals, including a security guard, in connection with the offense.

The FIR was registered according to which the incident occurred on April 23 this year.