A Russian man was jailed for four years by a British court on Friday after the U.S. ​president’s son Barron Trump had witnessed an assault on ‌a woman friend of his during a video call and alerted police.

The 20-year-old youngest son of Donald Trump told police that he ​had called the victim at her home in London ​in January last year from the U.S. and ⁠saw she was being attacked.

Officers arrested Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, who ​had been dating the woman on and off for several ​months.

“At one stage in the violence, there was a call to or from her friend Barron Trump,” Judge Joel Bennathan told Snaresbrook Crown ​Court as he handed down the sentence.

“He saw you ​beating her up and you held the phone and filmed her, an ‌angry ⁠act to humiliate her. Mr Trump properly and responsibly, despite being in the United States, made sure the emergency services here were called and he told them what he had ​seen.”

As a result ​of the ⁠attack, the woman, who had also made emergency calls to police during the attack, suffered ​bruising to her chin, arm, wrist as well ​as ⁠scratches while a clump of hair fell out.

Rumiantsev was found guilty in January of assault and perverting the course of justice ⁠but ​acquitted of rape and intentional strangulation, ​and given a two-year prison sentence for both offences with the jail terms ​to run consecutively.