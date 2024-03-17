Man jumpes into sea after escaping from hospital

KARACHI-A man who was being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi escaped from the hospital and jumped into the sea, ARY News reported citing family and rescue sources

As per the details, 27-year-old Shahzeb was under treatment at the JPMC and had undergone three operations. The family members said that Shahzeb managed to escape from the JPMC on Sunday morning.

They added that Shahzeb jumped into the water from Native Jetty Bridge, which he reached by rickshaw from the hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, a person jumped from the bridge into the sea, after receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot.

Operation is underway to rescue the drowned 27-year-old man. Rescue 1122 said that fish feed sellers have also seen Shahzeb jumping into the sea.

Shahzeb was unemployed for the last two years and was under treatment at the hospital for several days.